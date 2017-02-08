Prince Charles Mourns Goddaughter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson after She Dies at 45, as Fergie Calls Her an ‘Energetic Soul’

Prince Charles‘s goddaughter, English socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, has died. She was 45 years old.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said they were “deeply saddened” by her death. She had been battling a brain tumor.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, another family friend, also issued a statement of condolence. Like Palmer-Tomkinson, Ferguson hails from an aristocratic family in Dummer, a village in southeast England.

“The York Family are so shocked by this tragic news of the magnificent, beautifully energetic soul of Tara,” Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s former wife, said in a statement released to PEOPLE. “My mother, Susie Barrantes, was her very proud godmother, and she adored her. We are all deeply shocked and saddened and send all our love and strength to the family in Dummer.”

Palmer-Tomkinson had a longtime relationship with members of the British royal family. Her parents, Charles — a wealthy landowner and former Olympic skiier — and Patricia, have been friends of Prince Charles for decades — so close that Charles was named Tara’s godfather following her 1971 birth. Her relationship with Charles continued throughout her life, and she was even a guest at Prince William and Princess Kate‘s 2011 wedding.

The families regularly spent time together, particularly on skiing trips, even as Palmer-Tomkinson experienced a series of high-profile scandals.

As a London “It Girl” in her 20s, Palmer-Tomkinson became notorious for her hard-partying ways and a not-so-secret cocaine addiction, according to the BBC. She detailed her exploits in several articles, including a (ghostwritten) weekly column in London’s The Sunday Times newspaper. She underwent treatment in rehab multiple times, the first in 1999, according to The Independent, even as the British press mercilessly mocked the changing appearance of her damaged nose from drug abuse.

Her articles laid the foundation for several books, including The Naughty Girl’s Guide to Life and a novel, Inheritance, published in 2010.

She said she hoped her professional pursuits would force people to take her seriously.

“For me, the it girl died the day I went into rehab,” she said in 2010. “Now, I want to be taken seriously in life. I definitely wanted all these people who say ‘Talentless Tara’ to prove them all wrong.”

In 2014, during an interview on The Jeremy Kyle Show, Palmer-Tomkinson recalled one of her darkest moments, before she entered rehab in 1999, when she thought she was dying.

“I remember timing my heart because I knew it was going to stop and I remember my telephone was a few meters away,” she said. “I remember crawling on my hands and knees to pick up the phone and call, and then I woke up in hospital. I think that was the night I had an overdose.”

Last year, Palmer-Tomkinson, who appeared on the U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here, received treatment for a non-malignant brain tumor, the BBC reports, though underwent surgery that was said to be successful. She is survived by her two brothers and both of her parents.

