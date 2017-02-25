Pretty in Paris! Mom-to-Be Amal Clooney Keeps It Chic Following Appearance at Cesar Awards

The gorgeous maternity ensembles just keep on coming for Amal Clooney‘s “romantic weekend” in Paris.

The expectant twin mama, 39, was spotted Saturday emerging from her hotel with husband George Clooney, outfitted in a mod-style cream-colored dress with black trim and matching coat. She completed the look with black tights, ankle boots and dark sunglasses, letting down her hair in loose waves.

George, 55, looked casual — and equally warm! — in jeans, a black jacket and a gray scarf.

The couple are expecting their first children, twins, later this year.

The couple are in town for the 42nd César Awards, an annual event that recognizes accomplishments in French film, similar to the American Academy Awards. Amal’s baby bump was on full display, as the international human-rights lawyer rocked a form-fitting white gown complete with feather trim.

“It is a great honor for us to be here,” Amal told reporters on the red carpet, speaking in French. “It’s the first time we’re in Paris together so it’s a bit of a romantic weekend for us.”

George was honored with a career award at the ceremony, where he gave a sweet shout-out to his expectant spouse of two years in his acceptance speech.

“To my wife Amal, there isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not proud to be your husband,” he said. “And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much.”

Though Friday was the public’s first real glimpse at Amal’s growing bump, the first-time mother-to-be is sure to bring a slew of gorgeous maternity looks throughout her pregnancy — and likely in glamorous locations, considering the couple is well-traveled.

“It’s very radiant — the hair, the skin — when you’re a pregnant woman. It’s a beautiful thing,” Amal’s César Awards hairstylist Rod Ortega told PEOPLE exclusively about how pregnancy is affecting her look.

“There’s such a softness to it, a beauty to it. I don’t know – that’s what I think is amazing about hair, especially in this business, you go through life.”

