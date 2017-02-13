President Trump Welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived to the White House on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump for the first time.
Their first in-person meeting got off to a cordial start.
After Trudeau’s car pulled up to the White House’s West Wing entrance on Monday morning, he and Trump shook hands, gave each other a pat on the shoulder and entered the building together, according to a pool report.
Trump soon took to Twitter to welcome the prime minister.
Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau!” he wrote.
Although Trudeau has criticized Trump in the past, the prime minister has said he expects to “find a lot of common ground” with the new president.
Welcome to the @WhiteHouse Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau! pic.twitter.com/WKgF8Zo9ri
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017
At a news conference on Friday, Trudeau said he would seek to “defend and demonstrate Canadian values,” but do so “respectfully and not from an ideological standpoint.”
Via: http://people.com/politics/trump-welcomes-justin-trudeau-white-house/