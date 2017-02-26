Pregnant Beyoncé and Jay Z Rule the Weinstein Pre-Oscar Party! Inside the Starry Bash

Beyoncé and Jay Z know how to make an entrance.

The Hollywood power couple, who announced earlier this month that they are expecting twins, stopped by the Weinstein Company and Grey Goose’s party for Lion on Saturday night at the Montage in Beverly Hills.

The duo made a late entrance while a medley of In the Heights was being performed by Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu and Christopher Jackson in honor of the studio’s film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was also in attendance.

Harvey Weinstein called for a do-over of the performance, poking fun at Jay Z’s tardiness but adding, “He’s got a good reason if you look at his wife.”

The performers started the performance from the top, and Jay Z and Beyoncé watched diligently, nodding along to the beat.

Beyoncé — who chatted with Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, throughout the event — also savored the chocolate cake dessert before the couple left the bash about half an hour after their arrival.

.@Beyonce AND JAY Z JUST WALKED INTO THE @WeinsteinFilms PARTY WITH LIKE FIVE BODYGUARDS #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JxicgKSlIR — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 26, 2017

Beyoncé wore a fitted teal dress with a statement necklace for the outing, letting her hair fall in loose waves. Her husband opted for a black suit with a printed button-up, sans tie.

Lion stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel were also at the star-studded bash, which also featured an appearance by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Beyoncé postponed her headlining set at Coachella in April due to her pregnancy, instead planning to perform at the music festival in 2018.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella promoter Goldenvoice and Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

