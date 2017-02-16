Paul Walker’s Daughter Alleges Porsche Staffers Sent Emails Joking About Car Crashes: Lawsuit

Porsche employees have been accused of boasting about the increased number of crashes involving the model of the car Paul Walker was in when he died in a fatal wreck.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, newly recovered emails allegedly show an employee joking that the number of crashes of the car was “great news” for Porsche owners.

“I thought this might interest you. Another Carrera GT bites the dust as a bodyshop mechanic who claimed he was going less than 30MPH smashed into a telephone pole. Looks like he was going more than thirty to me!!!” an email from 2006 noted. “As many as 200 of the 1,280 Carrera GTs which Porsche produced had been ‘totaled’ in the first two years it was sold, 2004-2006.”

The papers submitted in the wrongful death lawsuit against the car company, which was filed by the actor’s daughter Meadow Walker, go on to claim that one email from a Porsche manager stated, “Another Carrera GT bites the dust,” and that crashes of GT’s “would be great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare.”

Meadow’s legal team is accusing Porsche of purposely concealing the emails from them by turning over heavily redacted information. According to the new court filing, the contents of the emails were only discovered when Walker’s attorney viewed the documents on a personal iMac after viewing them on an office PC, with the iMac making the redactions visible.

Meadow’s lawyers are seeking monetary sanctions in the amount of $52,732.50 against Porsche over the redactions.

“Today’s filing is extremely significant,” Meadow’s lawyer Jeffrey L. Milam said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We have learned that Porsche has hidden damaging evidence showing it knew its Carrera GT – the car that killed Paul Walker – was dangerous and unsafe. Porsche concealed this information from the public to protect its image and brand.”

“Hidden records and emails show that Porsche management knew that more than 200 of the 1280 Carrera GTs produced from 2004 to 2006 may have been totaled within its first two years of sales,” the statement continued. “Any ethical company would have withdrawn the car from the market – or, at the very least, warned the public about its dangers, particularly since Porsche had deliberately left its touted Porsche Stability Management system off this model.

A spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America tells PEOPLE, “PCNA, as a matter of policy, does not comment on litigation matters.”

Walker, who was 40, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, when the Porsche he was riding in crashed and exploded in Santa Clarita, California. The crash also killed the vehicle’s driver, Roger Rodas.

