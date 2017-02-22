Paris Jackson Wishes Little Brother Blanket a Happy Birthday with a Cute Throwback

If Paris Jackson could stop her little brother Blanket from growing up, she would.

The 18-year-old posted a silly throwback photo of herself and Blanket (born Prince Michael Jackson II) as kids on Tuesday and wrote him a heartfelt message for his birthday.

“ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today. slow the f— down, i want you to stay a baby forever,” Paris wrote. “this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know.”

“watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can’t tell you how proud i am,” she continued. “i love you so much B.”

Blanket is the third and youngest son of legendary pop singer Michael Jackson, died in 2009 at the age of 50. Blanket has kept a relatively low profile, unlike his older sister.

Paris recently appeared on the cover story for Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book Issue 10. She told Lee Daniels that a career in music like her father will have to wait a little longer.

“I write music for myself,” she tells director Lee Daniels. “I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise.”

“There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen,” she added.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/paris-jackson-blanket-birthday/

Share

More Celebrity News: