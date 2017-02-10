Paris Hilton! Frankie Grande! See All Unexpected Celebrities Walking in New York Fashion Week Right Now

We’re only one day into New York Fashion Week, but we’ve already been blown away by some very surprising celebrity cameos. While it’s customary to see A-list stars sitting front and center (you can catch them all here), we weren’t expecting to see celebrities strutting down the catwalk! Paris Hilton and Frankie Grande both got into the action, walking (and at times, singing,) down the runway.

Christian Cowan, a 22-year-old British designer who’s already dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna, made his NYFW debut on Thursday presenting a collection of glittery, brightly colored, avant-garde designs. And had a very special guest to present two of his most over-the-top looks, Paris Hilton. She modeled a star-print turtleneck crop top with a matching bandage-style skirt. (Not walking to her unforgettable single “Stars Are Blind” was a tragically missed opportunity.)

Then closed the show in a metallic gown and sky-high crown and really got into the groove, singing along to “Freedom ’90” as she walked.

Hilton’s been known to grace catwalks everywhere from Milan, to São Paulo to L.A. to London, so this was definitely not her first spin on the New York runway. Among some of her most unforgettable appearances was the time she stripped to her undies for the Lloyd Klein Spring 2003 show and modeled for Heatherette’s Spring 2005 collection in a ruffled, girly halter dress. And if you couldn’t tell from her mid-riff-baring tank top, microscopic mini skirt and denim newsboy cap, the year was 2002 and she owned the Pierrot runway.

Another runway debut we were not expecting was from Frankie Grande (Ariana’s big brother). He walked the Propaganda By Richie Rich show on Thursday in a plunging, high-shine romper with layers of medallion, pearl and chainlink necklaces, which he proceeded to chomp on during his moment on the catwalk.

There were some other famous faces that got to take a spin down the runway too at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection. Katie Holmes hosted the event that featured stars like Rachel Platten, Jessie James Decker and Juliette Lewis.

Holmes selected a red fringe Marchesa gown for the event, which supports the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women cause, something that’s very important to her.

Cardiovascular disease kills more women every year than cancer and I think as a woman and being a public figure I feel like it’s a wonderful opportunity to bring awareness to this,” she told PEOPLE at the event. “It’s important to build more awareness of ways in which we as women can prevent problems with our hearts and more ways we can take care of ourselves so that we don’t get into the position of having the disease or needing surgery, and we can fulfill all of our obligations as working mothers and daughters, aunts and all of those hats that we have.”

Which celeb catwalk cameo surprised you the most?

