Oops! Kristen Stewart Drops the F-Bomb During Her SNL Opening Monologue

And here’s Kristen Stewart dropping an f-bomb during the SNL monologue. It’s great. pic.twitter.com/C7snwPV8Lu

— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 5, 2017

Kristen Stewart is doing if not outspoken, and she has a habit of using a certain four-letter expletive to get her point across. While hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this week, the former Twilight actress gave an opening monologue that went along swimmingly — until it was time for her to do the whole “We’ve got a great show tonight” thing before going to commercial. “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f*cking thing,” Kristen said, before immediately covering her mouth and spinning around. After the slip-up, Kristen composed herself, saying, “Oh my god, and I’m sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and I’ll never come back.” Meanwhile, cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon couldn’t hold in their shock (or laughter). Never change, Kristen.

