Once Upon a Time’s Jennifer Morrison and Jamie Chung Reunite in the Big Apple

Jennifer Morrison and Jamie Chung had a sweet Once Upon a Time reunion when they attended a Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week on Friday. The costars and longtime friends were all smiles as they posed for photographers during the event. While Jamie looked super chic in a white blouse and denim overalls, Jen was equally fashionable in a pink floral dress and matching purse. Not only did the two share a sweet hug, but they also goofed off during a group picture with Deborah Lloyd, Victoria Justice, and Leighton Meester, who was dressed a lot like her Gossip Girl character, Blair Waldorf.

