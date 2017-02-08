Olivia Wilde Debuts Platinum Bob: ‘What’s Up, Blonde Life’

Olivia Wilde‘s new hairdo will give you major balayage inspo.

The actress debuted her lighter locks on Instagram Tuesday, and she even had a killer outfit to show it off.

“Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE,” Wilde, 32, captioned her hair transformation selfie.

And new hair calls for a fun night out. Wilde complemented her bold bob with a plunging grey blazer and trouser set by RVDK as well as Tiffany & Co. jewels and Sergio Rossi heels.

In December, the mother of two took a conscious beauty step toward distancing herself from long lost hair twin, First Lady Melania Trump.

Wilde treated herself to a shorter, wavy lob and a fresh set of golden highlights, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh.

Via: http://people.com/style/olivia-wilde-blonde-bob/

