Olivia Wilde Debuts Platinum Bob: ‘What’s Up, Blonde Life’
Olivia Wilde‘s new hairdo will give you major balayage inspo.
The actress debuted her lighter locks on Instagram Tuesday, and she even had a killer outfit to show it off.
“Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE,” Wilde, 32, captioned her hair transformation selfie.
And new hair calls for a fun night out. Wilde complemented her bold bob with a plunging grey blazer and trouser set by RVDK as well as Tiffany & Co. jewels and Sergio Rossi heels.
In December, the mother of two took a conscious beauty step toward distancing herself from long lost hair twin, First Lady Melania Trump.
Wilde treated herself to a shorter, wavy lob and a fresh set of golden highlights, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh.
Via: http://people.com/style/olivia-wilde-blonde-bob/