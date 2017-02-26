Nothing You See Today Will Top These Photos of Barack and Malia Obama’s Cute Broadway Date

Barack Obama is officially back from vacation, and we couldn’t be happier. On Friday, he and his eldest daughter, Malia, attended the revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price on Broadway. The father-daughter duo linked up with the A-list cast backstage, including Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Tony Shalhoub, and Jessica Hecht. The Roundabout Theatre Company also shared an Instagram photo of the Obamas hanging out backstage, writing, “We are so honored to have had President @barackobama in our theater this evening for #ThePriceBway!” We love seeing Barack and Malia bonding and all, but hopefully next time they’ll bring Michelle and Sasha along.

