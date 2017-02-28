Nicole Brown’s Family Horrified O.J. Simpson Could Get Parole For Good Behavior!

O.J. Simpson could be released from prison as early as October. The man who was once accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman has served just nine years of his 33-year sentence for unrelated charges. Now, as the possibility of parole nears, Nicole’s family prepares for the very real chance that the man they think killed her could go free.

