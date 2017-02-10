Nick Cannon Admits His Twins Already Say ‘We’re Famous, Daddy’: I Tell Them ‘You Ain’t No Damn Famous’

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott are in a unique position in that both of their parents are very famous in the world of entertainment.

But the America’s Got Talent host, 36, admits he wants a different life for his little ones.

“I don’t want my kids to be entertainers,” he admitted on a segment for PEOPLE Now. “But they have it. They’re little hams — they see a microphone, they run for it.”

Joking about what careers he’d rather see his twins, 5½, end up pursuing, “I want some astronauts! Some heart surgeons! Can a Cannon get to space?”

On a serious note, the proud dad — who’s currently expecting a baby boy with former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell — would support Monroe and Moroccan along any career path they chose.

“If they want to be entertainers, God bless ‘em. It’s gonna be easy for them to be entertainers,” he says. “I think as a parent, you want to encourage trying and effort, and putting hard work to the test to show something you can actually accomplish.”

He continues, “So if it is entertainment, I’m gonna put ‘em through it. I’m gonna make sure, one, school gotta be right — ‘If you want to be a singer, sing in the choir at school. If you want to be an actor, act in a school play first. Go through that process that every kid has to go through.’ ”

Cannon says his goal, at the end of the day, is to be there to help his kids pave their own path. But for now, he has his work cut out for him a bit.

“They’re already telling me, ‘Daddy, we’re famous. We’re famous, Daddy,’ ” he shares. “ ‘You ain’t no damn famous, put your seat belt on and be quiet.’ “

