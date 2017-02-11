My How She’s Grown! Blac Chyna Shares Unrecognizable Throwback Photo from When She Was 17

Long before she was a reality star, engaged to Rob Kardashian, or a mother of three-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian and 4-year-old son King Cairo, Blac Chyna was just a 17-year-old girl posing for for silly early-2000s photos.

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared an epic throwback photo to her younger days on Instagram, laughing about the silliness in its caption.

The year was 2006, and Chyna was growing up outside of Washington, D.C. — attending Henry E. Lackey High School in Maryland.

In the shot, Chyna sits on a white chair backwards — her arm on the top of its back and her hand placed elegantly below her chin. Chyna’s long blonde hair perfectly compliments her simple long-sleeve green T-shirt and blue jeans. And her jewelry, a simple triple-wrapped brown beaded necklace, completes the look with teenage charm.

The best part? The juxtaposition of a smizing Chyna’s fierce pose and the tropical backdrop behind her — the palm tree, ocean water, and sunset looking as cheesy as can be.

The photo is a far cry from the last photo shoot the Rob & Chyna star shared to social media.

In the more recent shot, a nude Chyna posed in series of snaps shot by photographer Orin Fleurimont. Her voluptuous body was adorned with white and green body paint by L.A.-based tattoo artist Chris Boykins.

According to the star, this shoot was done specifically to celebrate her heritage. “In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!” Chyna told PEOPLE.

The E! reality star also ditched her signature straight-haired locks for a natural inspired hair look with colossal curls, by hair stylist Kellon Deryck. And her bronze lip and golden smoky are were created by makeup artist Jolisa Rena.

