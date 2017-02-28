Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Made Our Kelly and Ryan Dreams Come True at the Oscars

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak set The Office fandom’s collective hearts aflutter on Oscars night by attending the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty as a pair. Mindy uploaded several pictures of the two throughout the night, and — almost as if channeling her Kelly Kapoor counterpart — one particularly tender photo features Mindy staring adorably at BJ. The duo clearly enjoyed a wonderful night of industry fun, and we had just as much fun reliving The Office days vicariously through their snaps. Read on to see their sweet snaps, then settle in for a nostalgia-fueled marathon of the show.

