Michael Bublé Gives an Update on His 3-Year-Old Son’s Battle With Cancer

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Mar 5, 2016 at 3:43am PST

After announcing that their 3-year-old son, Noah, was battling cancer last November, Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have some good news to share. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the couple said in a statement on Facebook. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.” We certainly wish his family all the best during this time.

41092750

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Michael-Buble-Quotes-About-His-Son-Having-Cancer-2017-43105337

Share

More Celebrity News: