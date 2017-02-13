Mel Brooks Meets Prince William: ‘Comedy’s Job Is to Say the Truth in the King’s Ear’

Mel Brooks has revealed his greatest comedy secret – and it’s surprisingly royal.

“Comedy’s job is to say the truth in the king’s ear,” the 90-year-old comic told PEOPLE at the BAFTA awards in London on Sunday. “I think comedy is too PC.”

Brooks made no mention about whether he did just that to real-life future king (and academy president) Prince William when collecting a BAFTA Fellowship from the royal dad, who attended the ceremony alongside wife Princess Kate.

Yet the experience of meeting the second-in-line still left something of a mark on the man behind such comedy classics as Blazing Saddles, The Producers and Young Frankenstein.

“It was actually a bit of a thrill,” Brooks said at the BAFTA after show dinner, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel. “ is such a decent, intelligent and caring man. He cares about people and he was so lovely. He’s a wonderful guy. A really wonderful guy.

“He wished me well and said, ‘Continue your marvelous career.’ And I said, ‘And continue yours, sir!’ “

Via: http://people.com/royals/mel-brooks-meets-prince-william-comedys-job-is-to-say-the-truth-in-the-kings-ear/

