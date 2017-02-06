Matthew McConaughey’s Opinions About Donald Trump Are . . . Not What You’d Expect

Matthew McConaughey sat down with ChannelFi in promotion for his upcoming movie Gold and ended up talking about Donald Trump in the process. After the English interviewer suggests that his film is about “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,” he proceeds to ask if it’s about time Hollywood gives the president a break. “Well, they don’t have a choice now,” the actor coyly replied. “He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.” In light of Trump’s recent immigration ban, Matthew’s quotes about tolerance are even more striking considering that his wife, Camila Alves, immigrated from Brazil. See what else he has to say around the 2:41 mark.

43016250

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Matthew-McConaughey-Talking-About-Donald-Trump-Video-2017-43097271

Share

More Celebrity News: