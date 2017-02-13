Matt Damon’s Daughter Is a ‘Hard Critic’ of Pedro Pascal’s Game of Thrones Acting: Hers ‘Was the Biggest Stamp of Approval’

Pedro Pascal may be starring in The Great Wall with Matt Damon now, but fans of the actor might know him best from his role as Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of Game of Thrones.

But after working with Damon on his newest project, Pascal sought a back pat for his role on the critically acclaimed HBO series from one specific person.

“ oldest daughter Alexia watched Game of Thrones when we were in China,” he tells PEOPLE Now. “It was really cool to see her watch it.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“She’s a hard critic, though,” continues the Narcos star, 41, of Damon and wife Lusiana‘s 18-year-old daughter. “She’s very, very sharp, like her mom and dad.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Great Wall First Look: Exclusive Images from Matt Damon’s Monster Movie

He adds, “And that she approved was the biggest stamp of approval I could’ve ever gotten.”

The Great Wall hits theaters Friday.

Via: http://people.com/babies/pedro-pascal-matt-damons-daughter-hard-critic/

Share

More Celebrity News: