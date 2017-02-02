Mariah Carey Assures Beyoncé That Having Twins Is “the Most Incredible Experience”

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 11, 2016 at 8:41pm PST

If anyone knows what Beyoncé is about to go through, it’s Mariah Carey. Not only are the two music industry legends, but Mariah is also a mom to twins, 5-year-old Moroccan and Monroe. After the “Formation” singer announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins via Instagram on Wednesday, Mariah reached out to congratulate her in the comment section of the record-breaking photo. “Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both,” she wrote. “Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins.”

Mariah wasn’t the only one to reach out to Queen Bey, either. On top of the entirety of the internet having a brief meltdown over the news, Hollywood also lost it. Celebrities like Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chrissy Teigen all sent her their well-wishes and congratulations. It’s probably safe to assume they’re freaking out over her latest photos, too.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Mariah-Carey-Congratulates-Beyonce-Pregnancy-2017-43100629

