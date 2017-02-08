Mackenzie Phillips Details Her Late Mother’s Battle with Dementia: ‘It’s Okay to Want to Run Away’

In Mackenzie Phillips‘s new book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction, she writes she has much to forgive herself for — including “feeling abandoned” by her mother, Susan Adams, who suffered from dementia.

Phillips, the 57-year-old singer and actress best known for her role in One Day at a Time before she was fired for drug use, was in the middle of writing the book when her mother died. She writes that seeing her transition from the woman who was once “Robert McNamara’s personal secretary at the Pentagon,” to an elderly woman who lived in an assisted-living home, was especially painful.

“Was it appropriate for me to say to my eighty-year-old mother who had dementia and wore diapers, ‘I’m so disappointed that you’re not who you used to be. I need my mommy’? No, saying that wasn’t going to help,” she writes. “This is something for which I must find the power within myself to self-forgive, because it’s okay to be scared. It’s okay to want to run away. It’s okay to feel helpless.”

Despite these feelings, Phillips was there the day her mother passed away. And amid the sadness, some unexpected humor: Phillips, now a drug rehab counselor, writes that she played a song by one of her mom’s favorite singers. Adams “was completely loaded on morphine” when her cat, Bubbles, joined her on the bed.

“My mom said, ‘You know, I never liked that f—ing cat,’ ” Phillips writes. ” ‘The one thing I like about that cat — that cat knows this is bull—-.’ ”

“What better last words?” Phillips adds. “It’s almost better than ‘I’d rather be in Philadelphia.’ ”

Overcoming her mother’s death has been a much different experience than that of her father in 2001. Eight years after his passing, she released a memoir in which she accused him of rape.

In her book High on Arrival, Phillips writes that her father John Phillips (the lead singer of The Mamas & The Papas) raped her when she was a teenager. She claims that the alleged assault then led to an incestuous 10-year-long affair — claims that have drawn lines of contention between her and her family.

“When my dad died, it was like I was incapable of weathering the storm of loss, of the uncertain path his death created in my heart,” she writes. “I really thought I would find the deepest sense of freedom from him being gone. I had built a lovely gilded birdcage of denial, and I lived there. The caged bird does sing; it sings a song of longing — a song of wishing for a better past. I mourned, I keened, I ultimately relapsed after he died.”

When Phillips’ mom died, it was a very different, “sweet” kind of mourning.

“My mom loved so powerfully and with so little expectation of devotion that devotion came naturally,” Phillips writes. “When I wear her black blazer or her sapphire ring, I feel the deepest love and gratitude. My mom died eighteen years sober, and she was a hardcore alcoholic for many years. I honor her and all of us by maintaining my own recovery.”

