Lucy, Ruthie, and Mary Camden Are All Grown Up in This 7th Heaven Reunion Photo

A photo posted by Beverley Mitchell (@beverleymitchell) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

It’s been a decade since 7th Heaven ended, but the Camden sisters are still just as close. Jessica Biel, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman — who played Mary, Lucy, and Ruthie Camden on the family drama — linked up for an adorable reunion on Wednesday. Beverley shared the sweet snap on Instagram in honor of Woman Crush Wednesday, writing “#Wcw #sisters #family #love gushing on my blog! Link in profile @jessicabiel #mackenzierosman.” She continued to gush about her former costars on her blog, Growing Up Hollywood. “I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters to me!” she wrote. “They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!” The last time the gang got back together, Beverly and Mackenzie were joined by their other 7th Heaven costars Barry Watson and Catherine Hicks at the opening of Jessica’s West Hollywood restaurant, Au Fudge, in February 2016. It’s nice to see that no matter how many years pass, their family is forever.

42934218

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jessica-Biel-Beverley-Mitchell-Reunion-Photo-2017-43146077

Share

More Celebrity News: