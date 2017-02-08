Lost Actress Maggie Grace Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brent Bushnell

Lucky in love! Maggie Grace is engaged to boyfriend Brent Bushnell, PEOPLE confirms.

The former Lost actress took to Instagram to post a loving photo of herself and her fiancé in a canoe, writing, “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman).”

Grace, 33, also posted a photo of Bushnell in January at the Women’s March in Los Angeles with the caption, “WHAT A MAN #StrongMenSupportStrong.”

Bushnell is the founder of an engineering entertainment company called Two Bit Circus.

The Taken star was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke in February 2015. She announced their separation in February 2016.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/maggie-grace-engaged/

