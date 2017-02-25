Leonardo DiCaprio Is King of the Fanny Pack as He Explores Thailand

Before hitting the red carpet at Sunday’s 89th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Leonardo DiCaprio spent time in Thailand this week — where he was spotted on Wednesday at Ayutthaya Historical Park in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The 42-year-old actor will likely don a tux when he presents at the Oscars, returning to Hollywood’s biggest award show after winning Best Actor last year for his role as a 19th-century frontiersman in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant.

But in Thailand, he was photographed wearing something far more informal: dark shorts, a white v-neck T-shirt, dark shades and a black fanny pack.

DiCaprio spent a significant amount of time in Thailand (specifically the island of Phi Phil) while shooting his 2000 film, The Beach — the first movie DiCaprio filmed after Titanic catapulted him into global stardom.

Ayutthaya Historical Park covers the ruins of the old city of Ayutthaya — which was the capital of the country from 1351 to 1767.

Since The Revenant, DiCaprio has remained focused on his environmental activism, while enjoying time with his model girlfriend Nina Agdal.

Via: http://people.com/style/leonardo-dicaprio-wears-fanny-pack-thailand/

