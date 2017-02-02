Leonardo DiCaprio Ate Dinner at Salt Bae’s Restaurant and Oh My God
Prepare to be even more jealous of Leonardo DiCaprio than usual: he ate dinner at Salt Bae’s restaurant last night. Turkish chef Nusret Gökce, aka Salt Bae, became the stuff of meme legends in January when a video of him demonstrating his crazy-good knife skills and the dramatic way he seasons his steak went viral, quickly making him the internet’s hottest new meme (and sex symbol). It turns out the Oscar-winning actor — who has plenty of experience being a meme himself — is equally impressed by Nusret. On Thursday, the chef shared a photo on Instagram of Leo dining at his restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, in Dubai, and judging from the picture, Leo looks just as hypnotized by Nurset as we are. Sadly, there isn’t any video of the actual seasoning, so we’ll just have to use our imagination . . .
