Leaving Waco? Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal the ‘Big City’ They’ve Considered Relocating To

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have put Waco, Texas on the reality TV map with their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, but the couple would consider leaving “the lone star state,” at least for a period of time.

Speaking with press at a KILZ Master Class and media tour of the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco on Tuesday, the reality stars revealed that leaving Waco is a possibility for their family.

“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line,” Chip told PEOPLE.

Though Texas is home to the parents of four, the couple admitted that they have discussed the idea of living elsewhere for a period of time.

“Mine would be Las Vegas,” Chip jokingly told press about the possibility of living in Nevada. “I think the kids would really appreciate it.”

As for the decorator and designer, Jo has her eyes on the Big Apple: “New York City. I think it would be fun.”

“Although, you know, it’s so funny because anytime we go to the Big City — any big city really, but New York specifically — and you see these beautiful little families and they are walking their one little baby, two max, and I’m like, What would we do with four kids? You know, you would lose at least one of those kids every time you walked down to the store and back,” Chip chimed in. “She jokes about New York City and I joke about — mine would be somewhere Caribbean, in Mexico somewhere, South America. We’ve got very different ideas of romance when it comes to that.”

Although the couple has different ideas about where they’d like to live for a temporary amount of time, Waco seems to be the best spot — but that won’t keep them from entertaining the idea of living elsewhere in the United States.

“Waco is our meet in the middle spot: half big city, half tropical —maybe not. We talk about it. We’ve been to Kansas City a lot recently and have just fallen in love with that community,” Chip added. “Salt Lake, every time we go there it just kind of really inspires us, obviously New York City for Jo. There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out.”

