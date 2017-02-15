Laverne Cox’s Reaction to Finally Meeting Her Idol, Beyoncé, Is Not What You’d Expect

There are Beyoncé superfans, and then there is Laverne Cox. The Orange Is the New Black star is one of the most prominent members of the Beyhive, regularly paying tribute to her idol in flawless dance routines and look-alike photo shoots. Because of that, it might come as a surprise to know that when she finally met Queen Bey at the Grammys, she totally kept her cool. “I’ve often imagined this day, I’ve dreamed of the day,” she told Stephen Colbert while appearing on The Late Show on Monday night. “The interesting thing about when you meet the queen, is that a calm comes over you, I swear to God.” She went on to describe their meeting in detail, and it’s just as adorable as you’re hoping it would be. Of all the amazing things that happened at the Grammys on Sunday, we have to say this is one of the best.

This finally happened. I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y’all. #Grammys My new show @doubtcbs premieres Wednesday at 10pm only on #CBS

