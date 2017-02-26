Laura Prepon Cradles Her Baby Bump at the Spirit Awards With Ben Foster

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster were all smiles when they arrived at the Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday. The engaged couple — who is expecting their first child together — stayed close as they posed for photographers, and Laura looked especially cute as she cradled her baby bump. Inside, Ben took home the award for best supporting male actor for his role in Hell or High Water, and during his speech, he thanked “the love of my life” Laura, saying, “Thank you for reminding me of the things that are truly important.” Laura and Ben first sparked dating rumors in July 2016 and announced their engagement in October. It’s safe to say that these two have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

