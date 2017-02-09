Kristen Stewart Steps Out to Support Girlfriend Stella Maxwell at Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show

Model Stella Maxwell had a personal cheerleader on hand as she took to the catwalk Wednesday night: her girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

The Twilight star, 26, attended Tommy Hilfiger’s second annual TOMMYLAND show in Venice Beach, California, in support of Maxwell.

While the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel strutted down the runway in a preppy collared crop top paired with striped blue pants, Stewart watched from the crowd donning a more grunge-inspired look. She paired black jeans with a black hoodie, topping it off with a black beanie.

The duo were also photographed together before the event, talking and smiling as Maxwell crouched against a wall.

Stewart wasn’t the only famous face in attendance. Lady Gaga showed her support for the fashion brand, and Yolanda Hadid also came to applaud daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid with the rest of the family.

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the Most Major Moments from Fashion Week So Far!

Although Stewart and Maxwell haven’t publicly addressed their relationship, the duo have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.

The pair were recently spotted spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart has been filming a new movie about Lizzie Borden, and just last month they enjoyed a fun night out at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Are Officially an Item: Source

Stewart and Maxwell were first seen together at the Met Gala last May, and were pictured leaving an after party in the same car.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They are having fun.”

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” a second source said. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around,” the second insider said. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/kristen-stewart-support-girlfriend-stella-maxwell-tommy-hilfiger-fashion-show/

Share

More Celebrity News: