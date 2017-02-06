Kristen Stewart Channels Her Inner Gisele Bündchen Ahead of the Super Bowl

Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this week, and after mocking Donald Trump and accidentally dropping the F-bomb, Kristen channeled her inner Gisele Bündchen for a Super Bowl-themed Celebrity Family Feud skit. “I love the American Super Bowl where millions of people come together to watch TV and eat this garbage,” she said. The sketch pits Atlanta Falcons fans against New England Patriots fans and includes Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as Justin Bieber and Samuel L. Jackson. It’s too good not to watch.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristen-Stewart-Celebrity-Family-Feud-Skit-SNL-2017-43111739

