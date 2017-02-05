Kristen Stewart Blasts Trump After He Dissed Her For Cheating on Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart did not hold back when it came to hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time ever this week. The Personal Shopper actress kicked things off by taking a walk down memory lane and recalling the tweets Donald Trump sent out about her in 2012. The tweets in question encouraged her then-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, to leave her after she was caught cheating on him with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. “I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he was in love with my boyfriend,” she said. Things only get better when Kristen calls herself “so gay” and accidentally drops the f-bomb. Honestly, you just have to see the whole thing for yourself.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

