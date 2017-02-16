Khloé Kardashian Introduces Denim Skirt to Good American Line – and It’s a Total Spring Must-Have

If you own a pair of Good American jeans, you know all about the flattering fit and trendy styles. You also know that the line, which started out as a passion project for Khloé Kardashian after she was fat shamed for years, is built around body positivity. And Khloé is continuing to introduce new spring arrivals. The latest? The denim pencil skirt, which will probably sell out by the time you finish reading this so it’s best to act fast.

The skirt retails for $135 and is in available in sizes 00-24. If you have any doubts about how amazing the fit is, the photo of Khloé above will probably recruit you to the Good Squad.

GA also introduced two new denim styles, the Good Waist in black ($149), and Good Waist distressed in blue26 ($165).

Khloé’s denim line started with her desire for size-inclusive brand that was not only flattering, but also trendy.

“When I was bigger, a lot of places didn’t carry my size,” Khloé told PEOPLE last year. “I was a 30 or 31 at the time. I didn’t think that was astronomical sizing but people went, ‘Uh! What size are you? Oh we don’t have that here but we can order it.’ I was like, ‘Screw you, you just made me feel like s—.’ And that’s how a lot of women feel.”

After feeling “fat-shamed,” the star teamed up with industry vet Emma Grede on Good American, which offers “trendy, cool and edgy” styles ranging from sizes 0 to 24, urging women of all body types to embrace their curves.

