Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Take a Fried Chicken Break During Fashion Week Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have proven there’s always a time for chicken wings — even when you’re in the middle of a photo shoot for London Fashion Week.

The models, who didn’t even need a table, shared their feast on Instagram on Sunday, with Hadid posting a photo of their fast food set up on the floor of a photo studio. They laid out a paper bag, napkins and cutlery and went to work, chowing down on lemon chicken wings from Nando’s — a Portuguese-inspired chicken fast food chain, famous for their PERi-PERi sauce.

Not ones to shy away from indulging, Jenner, 21, and Hadid, 20, went on a McDonald’s excursion last week, bringing it back for Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian. The stars snacked on chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger and fries, and barbecue and ranch dipping sauce on the side.

The night before their wings feast, the duo met up with close friend Hailey Baldwin for fish and chips at Sexy Fish.

