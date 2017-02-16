Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Are the Chicest McDonald’s ‘Delivery Girls’ Ever

When they’re not walking in Fashion Week shows, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are hand-delivering fast food.

Or so was the case on Wednesday when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star brought sister Kim Kardashian West a bag of McDonald’s as a congratulatory gift for her husband Kanye West‘s well-received Yeezy season 5 NYFW show.

“Look at these delivery girls, they’re so cute!” Kardashian West said in a Snapchat video.

And it looks like the Wests dined on Mickey-D’s chicken nuggets, cheeseburger and fries, with plenty of barbecue and ranch sauce on the side.

In September, the mother of two revealed her go-to order whenever she’s at the Golden Arches.

Kardashian West “ALWAYS” has to get an order of small fries with either chicken nuggets or she’ll get a cheeseburger and chicken nuggets and eat half of each.

Jenner, 21, and Hadid, 20, were unable to take part in Wednesday’s Yeezy festivities because they were strutting their stuff in the Anna Sui show across town. Joining the high-fashion besties were Gigi Hadid and Taylor Hill.

It was a busy day for both Kendall and Bella, who also walked for Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.

