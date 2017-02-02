Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Strike a Sexy Pose at a Charity Event

It was date night for Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Gala in NYC on Wednesday night. The pair stuck together as they posed for photographers at the event, which was hosted by James Corden and benefited Lincoln Center’s performance festivals and educational and community initiatives. Mark donned a sharp black suit, while Kelly stunned in a matching turtleneck dress.

Kelly and Mark are one of the select few couples who have withstood the test of time. Not only are they ringing in their 21st wedding anniversary in May, but they always seem to make time for each other despite their busy schedules. Just last month, they stepped out for the NYC screening of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Perhaps that’s the secret to their successful relationship.

