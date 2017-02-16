Katherine Heigl Pretended to Date John Mayer So That Her Husband Would Commit​​

Katherine Heigl is one sneaky devil. During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, the Doubt actress told host James Corden the hilarious way she got her now-husband Josh Kelley to take things to the next level. “Josh and I were probably dating about a month, and it was unclear where the relationship was going,” she said. So to test out the waters and see whether or not Josh wanted to be exclusive, she pretended that she was dating John Mayer on the side, even though they were totally “just friends.” While it obviously worked out in the end — the two have been married nearly 10 years and have three beautiful children — she admitted that to this day, Josh still thinks she had a thing for John.

43069668

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Katherine-Heigl-Talks-About-John-Mayer-Late-Late-Show-43174938

Share

More Celebrity News: