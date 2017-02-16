Kaia Gerber Has the Support of Her Genetically Blessed Family on a Big Night in NYC

Kaia Gerber was named the 2017 face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and on Wednesday, the 15-year-old model stepped out for an NYC party in her honor. Kaia was joined by mom Cindy, dad Rande, and brother Presley, and the stylish foursome huddled together for photos inside. In addition to landing the major campaign, Kaia is also featured in Love Magazine‘s The Fans Issue. Not only did Kendall Jenner exercise her photography skills by shooting Kaia for the magazine, but she even shared that Kaia will one day become a friendly rival in the industry, saying, “She’s getting more beautiful, which I did not even think was possible. Listen, we’re all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens we’ll all go broke!” Something tells us Kendall is going to be just fine.

