Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are taking Valentine’s Day to a whole new level — with matching outfits!

The couple celebrated the holiday in style, sporting matching green gingham outfits tagged at the fall’s annual State Fair of Texas.

“Every day is Valentine’s Day with you, @rustonkelly,” Musgraves, 28, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Kelly sharing a kiss. “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend! Your love can get me through anything.”

During the romantic day out, Musgraves sported a dress with ruffled shoulders while Kelly wore a matching shirt with blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

Kelly gushed about his bride-to-be in a Instagram post of his own, uploading a photo of him and Musgraves kissing.

“Valentine’s Day sucks unless you have the right one. Aside from the chocolate and roses and other saccharine elements of this holiday, it’s really just a day to reflect gratitude for the great love in your life,” Kelly wrote.”And to remind the person you wake up to every morning they are always extraordinary. I for sure am thankful for all the love you put in our life together.”

He added: “You are my total babe, confidant, supporter, and best friend. Oh yes, and future wife.”

Musgraves and Kelly became engaged on Dec. 24, and made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts.

“I didn’t say yes … I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home,” Musgraves, 28, wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her sparkling engagement ring in front of a Christmas tree. She also shared an ecstatic photo taken by friend and photographer Kelly Christine.

The two became linked in early 2016 and have kept their relationship relatively private. The A Very Kacey Christmas singer previously dated musician Misa Arriaga.

Via: http://people.com/style/kacey-musgraves-ruston-kelly-matching-outfits-valentines-day/

