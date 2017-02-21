Josh Murray Thinks His Ex-Fiancée Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall ‘Should Have Ended Up Together’

Andi Dorfman‘s surprise visit to her ex Nick Viall on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor left fans dying to know whether a reconciliation might be in the cards — and there’s certainly one person who thinks that might be for the best.

“I think they’re perfect for each other, to be honest,” Dorfman’s ex-fiancé Josh Murray told Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima during a Facebook Live interview on Monday.

“Knowing both of the people and who they are, they should have ended up together,” he said.

Of whether or not he thinks Viall’s relationship with his final pick will last, Murray said he’s “very pessimistic when it comes to what I feel like the intentions are at the end.”

“I feel like I know Nick pretty well, and I wish the girls luck for sure,” he added.

Of course, Murray, 32, and his on-screen rival Viall, 36, were the two finalists on Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. Dorfman, 29, ultimately picked Murray, though the two broke off their engagement in January 2015 after eight months together.

A little over a year later, Dorfman released a tell-all memoir about her experience with the Bachelor franchise — and in particular, the reasons behind her split from Murray, claiming he was controlling, paranoid and verbally abusive.

Dorfman’s book went on to become a point of contention during Murray’s Bachelor in Paradise stint last summer. After he struck up a romance with Amanda Stanton, several BiP costars — including Viall — brought up Dorfman’s allegations as a source of concern. Murray, for his part, denied the accusations and said the book was “a fictional story.” (Murray and Stanton have since broken off their engagement, though Murray confirmed they are now talking again.)

“That’s way of making money and stuff, and that’s great, and if I’ve got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever,” Murray told ET on Monday of the memoir, adding that he has “no intentions of ever seeing or talking” to Dorfman again.

“It’s very tempting to tell the truth,” he continued, explaining that he’s been asked to write a book, but hasn’t because he doesn’t want to attack people. “There could be a book written that would be very, very bad, but that’s not something I want to do.”

Ultimately, Murray advises any future Bachelor nation contestants to stay true to themselves.

“Always be yourself,” he warned. “Because they’re going to portray you how they want to portray you for the storyline.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/josh-murray-thinks-andi-dorfman-nick-viall-perfect-together/

Share

More Celebrity News: