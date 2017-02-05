Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Are Expecting Their First Child

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are going to be parents. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress announced the big news on Saturday by debuting her baby bump in an Instagram snap. Along with the shot, Chelsea wrote, “Beyonce schmonce,” referencing Beyoncé’s recent headline-grabbing pregnancy announcement. The comedic couple began dating back in 2012 and tied the knot in April 2016. Congrats to Chelsea and Jordan on the upcoming baby!

