John Legend Laughs Off Twitter Hacking: ‘My Hacker Is Vulgar But Kinda Hilarious’

John Legend has been the victim of a Twitter hack, but he took it all in stride.

The 38-year-old singer took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts after realizing what had occurred, writing, “Someone just hacked my account,” and following up with, “My twitter has been hacked. Will handle asap. My hacker is vulgar but kinda hilarious.”

Someone just hacked my account. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

His wife, model Chrissy Teigen, was aware of the hacking as well.

The Oscar-winning performer’s Twitter bio was changed to something insulting, and his tweets included vulgarities directed towards Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump.

The tweets have since been deleted from his account.

I’m back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

The father-of-one has had a busy week. On Friday, Legend nailed his La La Land medley rehearsal for Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards ceremony.

Dressed casually in all black, Legend powered through pieces of “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars” from the La La Land soundtrack as dancers moved gracefully about the stage.

Once Legend finished up rehearsal, there was applause from the few dozen onlookers in the theater and the 2014 Oscar winner smiled. “Thank you!” said Legend, before heading out.

Via: http://people.com/music/john-legend-laughs-off-twitter-hacking/

