Jimmy Kimmel Breaks His Silence on Oscars Flub: “It Was the Weirdest TV Finale Since Lost”

Unless you’ve been living under a rock today, you’re probably aware of the Oscars snafu that went down at the end of the show on Sunday. While Emma Stone and Mahershala Ali have commented on the mistake, host Jimmy Kimmel had yet to talk about what happened — that is, until now. On Monday, Jimmy broke his silence during the opening monologue of his late-night show, saying, “I don’t know if you know this but I hosted the Oscars last night. . . . Except for the end, it was a lot of fun. . . . It turned into one of those Maury Povich paternity test shows. It was the weirdest TV finale since Lost.” He then explained how the ceremony was supposed to end and gave us a firsthand account of everything that went down. See what he had to say in the clip above.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jimmy-Kimmel-Talks-About-Oscars-Best-Picture-Mistake-2017-43241427

Share

More Celebrity News: