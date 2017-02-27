Jim Parsons Was Almost Not Allowed Into the Oscars For a Reason That Will Make You LOL

Jim Parsons could not have been more excited to attend the Oscars on Sunday night, so excited that he almost couldn’t get in. The Hidden Figures actor hilariously detailed his experience on Instagram, revealing to his followers that he made a total rookie mistake: he forgot his ID at home. If that wasn’t enough, Jim also locked himself out of his home, where his ID was. “Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars,” he captioned the photo above.

After saying he wished he’d taught his dogs how to unlock the door, the star finally shared the moment of relief. With the help of some heroic friends, Jim made it to the Oscars. Let’s just say Jim’s Big Bang Theory character, Sheldon Cooper, would not have let this happen.

