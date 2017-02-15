Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Peaceful Birth to Baby No. 2 ‘Was Easier Than Expected’

Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben show off their second son, Henry, just days after his birth and talk about their plan for more children. Subscribe now for this Duggar exclusive – only in PEOPLE!

Though she was prepped for the worst, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald was actually able to have a “relaxed” and peaceful labor the second time around.

“Labor is labor, but it was calm and relaxed,” the 24-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue about welcoming her second son, Henry Wilberforce, with husband Ben, 21.

As with her first pregnancy, the reality star opted for a home birth and enlisted the same midwife and assistant to deliver Henry. But unlike her nearly two-day labor with Spurgeon, now 15 months, Jessa’s second delivery was surprisingly fast in comparison.

“Ben and I were surprised how fast it went,” Jessa shares.

Henry — who is named after William Wilberforce, a politician and philanthropist who was instrumental in putting an end to the slave trade — arrived at 4:26 a.m. on Feb. 6, weighing in at 8 lbs., 11 oz.

—With BRITTANY KING

Via: http://people.com/tv/jessa-duggar-seewald-relaxed-delivery-baby-number-2-henry-wilberforce-seewald/

