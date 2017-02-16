Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Says Her Son Spurgeon Thinks Baby Henry Is a Toy

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben show off their second son, Henry, just days after his birth and talk about their plan for more children. Subscribe now for this Duggar exclusive — only in PEOPLE!

Some of the Seewalds are still getting used to the new addition to their household.

While Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are quickly adapting to life as a family of four after welcoming their second son, Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6 — she feeds the baby while he does the diapers — their first son, Spurgeon Elliot, is also learning something now: how to be a big brother!

When the siblings first met, 15-month-old Spurgeon was a little confused.

“We thought, ‘This is going to be so adorable,’ but he wasn’t really sure about it,” says Jessa, 24. “He thought Henry was a toy, so he wanted to touch his eyes and put his finger in the baby’s mouth.”

Ben, 21, adds that his eldest son “has no concept of being soft.”

Spurgeon may have even more eldest sibling duties — Jessa, the fourth of 19 children born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is excited about the possibility of adding more little ones to their brood.

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” the Counting On star says.

While Jessa is excited about the possibility of more little footsteps in her Arkansas home, there’s one thing she and her husband need more of before their family grows — square footage!

“We just need a little more space,” Jessa says with a laugh. “We’re always checking the market!”

Counting On features Jessa’s younger sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s two-hour wedding event this Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

—With STEPHANIE PETIT

