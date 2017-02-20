Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany Soak Up the Sun With Their Kids in St. Barts

Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany escaped the Winter cold when they jetted off to St. Barts for a fun family vacation this week. On Sunday, the brood hit the beach with their kids, daughter Agnes and son Stellan. Clad in a sexy bikini, Jennifer showed off her fit physique as she waded in the water and walked along the shore with Paul, who sported black swim trunks. Jennifer was recently cast in James Cameron’s upcoming Alita: Battle Angel, while Paul has been busy filming The Avengers: Infinity War, so it only makes sense that they’d carve time out of their hectic schedules for some quality family time.

