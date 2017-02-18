Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jet Off to Mexico to Ring In Her Birthday

Jennifer Aniston turned 48 years old on Feb. 11, and to celebrate her special day, she jetted off to Mexico for a sunny vacation with a few close friends. The Office Christmas Party actress was photographed relaxing at a resort in Los Cabos on Sunday. In addition to reuniting with her Friends costar and longtime BFF, Courteney Cox, who brought along her fiancé, Johnny McDaid, Jen also spent quality time with her husband, Justin Theroux. The two were spotted showing sweet PDA while soaking up the sun by the pool. This also isn’t the first tropical getaway for the pair in recent months. Justin, who shared a birthday selfie with Jen on Instagram, planted a steamy kiss on his wife during a vacation to the Bahamas in June 2016.

