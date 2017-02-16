Jenna Bush Reveals Her Parents Withdrew Adoption Papers After Learning They Were Having Twins

America almost had a very different first family! On February 16th, Jenna Bush revealed that her parents, former president George W. Bush and his wife Laura, had already submitted their adoption papers when they learned the news that they were expecting twins — Jenna and her sister Barbara. The Today host said that the couple had tried for five years to get pregnant, with no success.

