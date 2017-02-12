Jay Z Parties with Rihanna and Diddy in First Appearance Since Announcing Beyoncé’s Expecting Twins

Here’s to the daddies who brunch.

While wife Beyoncé relaxed at home ahead of her performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Jay Z mingled with a few of the top names in the business at the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch on Saturday. The outing marked the 47-year-old rapper’s first public appearance since Beyoncé announced that the couple were expecting twins.

Jay Z, looking dapper in a maroon three-piece suit, partied with the VIP guests including Rihanna. The singer, who is up for eight Grammys at Sunday’s award show, was pictured catching up with Jay Z and shaking his hand. She looked stylish in a flowing orange crop top and white pants.

Sean “Diddy” Combs documented the day on Instagram, including sitting in a car and arriving at the event with the man of the hour. Although Diddy is still recovering from a recent knee surgery, he looked stylish in a dusty rose coat and his latest accessory, a walking cane.

Other notable attendees at the star-studded event included Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Jaden Smith, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

Beyoncé announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 1 that she and her husband are expecting not one, but two new little ones.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The couple – who wed in 2008 – already share daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

Of motherhood, the singer told Elle in 2016, “I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams.”

The couple’s double baby joy follows a year rife with speculation over the status of their marriage, namely due to the revealing, infidelity-themed lyrics from the singer’s Lemonade album. Yet, days after dropping the wildly popular record, Beyoncé kicked off her tour with a thank-you to her “beautiful husband.”

