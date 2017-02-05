Jason Momoa Turns His Visit to a Guinness Brewery Into a Sexy Photo Shoot
There’s no denying that Jason Momoa is one hell of a good-looking man (have you seen him shirtless?), but just in case you had any doubts, the Aquaman actor took a moment to pose for some fun photos while visiting Dublin’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Ireland on Friday. Jason, who is a well-known beer-lover, documented his visit on Instagram as well, uploading a video of himself hand-carving a Guinness keg. In fact, Jason loves beer so much that Guinness even gave him his own brand of beer. Oh, what we would give to be his drinking buddy!
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-Guinness-Brewery-Dublin-January-2017-43109828